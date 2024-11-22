Cuesta Police honors four new student public safety officers

To ensure it has adequate staff, the Cuesta College Police Department often appoints students as public safety officers (PSO). This program offers experience and tools to help them to the next stage in their careers, whether as students at a four-year university or in law enforcement.

On Monday, Cuesta PD appointed four new public safety officers at its annual badge ceremony. Cuesta PD appointed Trevin Wood, Beau Gendron and Ryan Scott, all of whom are also student-athletes on the Cuesta men’s water polo team. Tyler DeMello has future plans of working in law enforcement. All four had an important figure in their lives pin their badge to their uniform, including their parents and the water polo Head Coach Greg Enloe.

For Gendron, being both a student-athlete and PSO puts him in a unique position on campus. “Being a student-athlete, people know of me so I can help anybody,” Gendron said.

Before classes even started, Gendron was already working as a public safety assistant so he already had the campus memorized.

“When classes first started, our coach [Enloe] had us go to welcome booths, and we helped show people around,” Gendron said. “I was able to point people around and put our name out there for the police department and the polo team.”

Tyler DeMello was given his badge by his father, Scott DeMello, who is also the grounds supervisor at Cuesta College. DeMello is using his experience with the Cuesta Police Department to hopefully become a California Highway Patrol officer. DeMello is also majoring in criminal justice at Cuesta. “Ever since I was young I wanted to be a police officer and my dad told me about this position at Cuesta College,” Tyler DeMello said. “They told me that they were going to teach me things about being a police officer such as radio etiquette, laws, just all sorts of things to prepare for the [Police] Academy.”

All four PSOs are students and athletes. They are not only in the position to write citations but can unlock doors for students all around campus to make sure each student has access to the many facilities available to them. They can also provide assistance to students who need help to their cars due to injury or disability as well as ensure students navigate the campus once it gets dark to ensure all students feel safe. “They are the eyes and ears of the campus ready and able to ensure that Cuesta is a safe place for students, faculty and staff, ” Randolph said.