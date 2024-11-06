Cuesta women’s basketball wins home opener against Hartnell

The Cuesta College women’s basketball took home their second consecutive win of the season on Tuesday after beating the Hartnell College Panthers, 62-45.

It was a back-and-forth battle in the first half, with the Cougars only up by three points by halftime. The second half was all Cuesta, starting the third quarter with a 10-3 run and outscoring the Panthers 33-19 over the last two quarters.

2024 All-Western State Conference First-Teamer Reese Pasternik had her most efficient night of the season, shooting 7-13 from the field and dropping a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Kaylee Batten also pitched in 14 points of her own, and the team overall made an impressive 49% of its attempted field goals.

Last year, Cuesta women’s basketball made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Cougars are now 2-0 this season and after the win against Hartnell, head coach Casey Blair is confident this team can have another successful year.

“The team we played tonight is a top-20 team, so we thought if we can win this game, we have a good year,” Blair said. “So right now I feel pretty good about the year, but we’ve got to keep working.”

The Cougars will continue their five-game homestand this week against the College of the Sequoias on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Porterville College on Saturday at 1 p.m. Despite the hot start to the season, Blair remains focused on each upcoming game.

“We’re taking it one game at a time and one practice at a time,” Blair said. “We’re not looking at the big picture, right now the small picture and everything’s going to take care of itself.”