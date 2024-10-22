PHOTOS: PCH Shave Ice and Boba is a family affair

“[Hawaiian shaved ice] can be confused with a snowcone. To a lot of people, it might appear to be the same thing, but it’s not,” Cabrera said. “The type of machine we have, and the way we shave it, it’s soft and without crunch, close to being a sorbet but it’s not.”

Hawaiian shaved ice is indeed much different from a normal snow cone. It’s a melt-in-your-mouth kind of treat.

“And then, if you want it Hawaiian style, it has ice cream in the middle and then we put shaved ice around it with the flavor of your choice, and then we do this thing in Hawaii we a ‘snow cap’ where we drizzle sweet condensed milk, and it makes it that much softer,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera said he wants to expand to franchising, allowing people to pay to use the PCH Shave Ice and Boba name, to give people in other states and places the opportunity to use their name and way of making shaved ice and boba. But first, they’re looking into expanding their shops to nearby cities. As for the Lumpia cafe, the same hopes are applied– to franchise and experience the same success as they have with their shaved ice boba shop.