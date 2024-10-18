The Student News Site of Cuesta College

PHOTOS: Take a trip to the Vallejo Farmers’ Market

Victoria Leon, ContributorOctober 18, 2024
Victoria Leon
Resendiz Farms’ tent, where they sell an assortment of fruits such as nectarines and plums. Vendors selling fruit employ scales to determine prices by weight for certain items.

The Vallejo Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors, performers, and cooks showcase their work to passersby across Georgia and Marin Streets. Vallejo is a waterfront city in the Northern Bay Area, 250 miles north of San Luis Obispo. If one wants to take a weekend trip to the city, known for a historic downtown and its location as a gateway to San Francisco, this is one gathering to visit.

IMG_9296
Lamp post banner of the market’s logistics and its association with the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association (PCFMA).
