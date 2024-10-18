PHOTOS: Take a trip to the Vallejo Farmers’ Market

The Vallejo Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors, performers, and cooks showcase their work to passersby across Georgia and Marin Streets. Vallejo is a waterfront city in the Northern Bay Area, 250 miles north of San Luis Obispo. If one wants to take a weekend trip to the city, known for a historic downtown and its location as a gateway to San Francisco, this is one gathering to visit.

