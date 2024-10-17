Fire safety is a hot topic on campus

As the wildfire season extends through October, the Cuesta College Police Department makes sure that faculty, staff and students on campus remember that fire safety awareness is a year-round mission.

The department recently placed flip book charts in campus rooms that include information about various emergencies — including fire. These color-coded charts help deliver important information during an emergency accessible to those in need. The department also performs fire extinguisher checks on a regular basis.

Although fire alarms can be accidentally triggered by smoke and steam caused by cooking, people vaping in bathrooms have also triggered fire alarms. A person caught doing this could be charged with California Penal Code 148.4, a misdemeanor with a $1,000 fine.

Rich Randolph, the chief of police for Cuesta College, explained the protocol that students should follow in the event of a fire alarm. “If there is a fire alarm in your building, no matter who you are you need to evacuate,” Randolph said. He explained how public safety officers are then able to go through the process where they clear every classroom, go to the main control panel, and see where the fire is located.

Outside of buildings, people on campus should remain aware of how their behavior might pose a fire risk, especially if there are adverse conditions present. According to Randolph, checking weather and road conditions on a daily basis, as well as social media accounts that provide information, is an important routine that builds mindfulness.

“All it takes is that person who throws a cigarette out of their car. It goes into the brush, it lights and that’s going to kick off a fire,” Randolph said. “Campus safety is everyone’s responsibility. If you see something that doesn’t look right, say something, please.”

According to Cal Fire statistics, from Jan. 1 through Oct. 15, its agency responded to 6,878 wildland fires and 3,513 structure fires statewide.

Ryan Grebe is a public information officer for Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County. Grebe explained how the Cuesta Police Department works with Cal Fire when responding to calls on campus.

“I’ve been to medical calls and fire alarms and things like that on the campus,” Grebe said. “The police department is very helpful in guiding us into the specific area where the incident is. They also do traffic control and things like that to assist us.”

Grebe clarified that if there is a structure or a vegetation fire, the most important information to relay to them is the exact location so they know where to send people. Because Cuesta is a large campus with many different access points, providing an accurate description of what’s going on and where the fire is located helps Cal Fire determine the appropriate resources for response.

In the event of a structure fire, getting everybody out to a safe area and making sure everyone from the building is accounted for is of the utmost importance. The fire department needs this information to determine if a rescue is involved in its response.

Another daily behavior that can help in the case of an emergency is to follow all parking regulations. “Do not park in fire lanes, on the red curb, or in front of fire hydrants,” Grebe said. “Make sure that we have access to get in there and do our job.”

Toni Davis is also a public information officer for Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County. She shared advice about everyday behaviors that everyone can practice to keep fire danger low. Cal Fire’s defensible space plan has many tips including mowing green lawns before 10 a.m., never mowing dead or dry vegetation and always having a water source available. It also describes how power tools can create sparks, leading to fire.

“If a disc hits a rock, then it could start a fire,” Davis said. “If you’re weed eating with a metal head, that could hit a rock and start a fire. If spark arrestors are not in place on anything with a motor, they can actually shoot stuff into the vegetation, starting a fire.”

Davis remarked that Cal Fire looks forward to participating in Cuesta College campus events. They recently joined in the Patriot Day Tribute on Sept. 11.

“I’ve worked really well with Chief Randolph in coordinating the tribute to 9/11, remembering those who had fallen on that day,” Davis said. “Some of our crews and one of our battalion chiefs came out and spoke, and it was a great honor to be a part of that. Going forward, we would like to participate in the future as long as Chief Randolph and everybody would like us to be there.”

Randolph encourages the Cuesta Community to follow Cuesta College Police Department on Instagram to stay informed about current events. Followers are also eligible for the opportunity to win a weekly gift card.