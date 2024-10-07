The Student News Site of Cuesta College

PHOTOS: Cuesta students share food truck first impressions

Lia Pagel, Social Media Editor
September 26, 2024
Sales and marketing major Shayla Lockett enjoys a coffee from the Cali Cup coffee cart on campus. She stated that she comes to campus about twice a week. They sell a variety of hot and iced coffee drinks ranging in price from $3-$6. There are also specialty options like blue matcha, citron tea and brown sugar tea. She utilizes the food trucks and coffee cart on campus about once a week. She spends about $3-$15 a week on food on campus. The most she had ever spent on one meal was $15. Photo by Lia Pagel

A group of students wait in line to order from one of four food trucks on campus weekly. Leslie’s Taqueria serves Mexican cuisine and ranges from prices between $3 and $14 at this establishment. Students seem to have responded well to the introduction of the food trucks. Food trucks are a recent development on campus and are available for students Monday-Thursday with a coffee cart being available Monday-Friday. These food trucks have limited hours between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Photo by Lia Pagel

Graphic design major Samantha Leon Herrera (left) utilizes food trucks on campus about twice a week. She wishes there were more options on campus and would like to see the taco truck come to campus more often than once a week. Photo by Lia Pagel

General education majors Elizabeth Eacme (left) and Lily Jordan (right) enjoy their food from Leslie’s Taqueria under a shady tree out in the Quad. Eacmen said that she utilizes the food trucks on campus twice when she has time and spends on average $20 a week. Jordan said that she buys food from the various trucks about three times a week and spends on average $30 a week on food and beverages. Photo by Lia Pagel
