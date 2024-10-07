PHOTOS: Cuesta students share food truck first impressions

Sales and marketing major Shayla Lockett enjoys a coffee from the Cali Cup coffee cart on campus. She stated that she comes to campus about twice a week. They sell a variety of hot and iced coffee drinks ranging in price from $3-$6. There are also specialty options like blue matcha, citron tea and brown sugar tea. She utilizes the food trucks and coffee cart on campus about once a week. She spends about $3-$15 a week on food on campus. The most she had ever spent on one meal was $15. Photo by Lia Pagel