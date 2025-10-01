Cuesta men’s basketball welcomes Jamoni Barber as new head coach

Cuesta College has hired Jamoni Barber as the new head coach for the 2025-26 season for men’s basketball.

Barber is from the California Bay Area and has been playing basketball his whole life. “I come from a basketball family, a ball was the first thing that was placed in my hands,” he said..

Barber graduated from Castro Valley High School and then moved on to San Joaquin Delta Community College. During his time at San Joaquin Delta, he stepped away from basketball to take care of his grandpa. He later returned to the game to play for Merritt College in Oakland, where he earned first-team all-conference and first-team all-defense honors.

His coaching career started at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut, where he was the men’s assistant coach. Barber contributed to a record-breaking 22-win season, later securing the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference championship in 2021.

Barber then moved on to coaching at Merritt College, where he attended community college, as the men’s assistant coach, where he led many student-athletes to play for international leagues in Venezuela, Germany and the Philippines. Barber scored multiple awards as a coach, including multiple CACC selections. Barber is also the co-director for the CV Assault League, a basketball training camp for kids and young adults in the Bay Area.

Barber steps into the role following the long and memorable career of Rusty Blair, who retired after 33 years as Cuesta’s head coach and passed away soon after. “It broke my heart,” Barber said. “I was excited to meet him.”

Now, with Barber stepping in as the new head coach, Cuesta College begins a new chapter. Barber is excited for his debut as head coach. “I’ve been itching and waiting to just get all my nerves out of the way,” he said. “We’ll be competitive for sure this year.”

The men’s basketball team plays its first official game on Nov. 4 at De Anza.