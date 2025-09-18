OPINION: Gun violence and the death of Charlie Kirk

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck and killed while speaking at Utah State University on September 10. He was one of 128 Americans who died that day from gun violence. His shooting was one of 47 shootings that took place at a school so far this year. Gun violence is an epidemic in this country and one that people like Charlie Kirk say is “worth it” to protect our Second Amendment.

So let’s talk about gun violence, particularly gun violence at schools. In 2020, gun violence became the number one cause of death for children and teens in the U.S.. Gun violence does not just affect the victim and has been proven to have lasting effects on witnesses and communities. Even watching videos of gun violence can trigger symptoms of PTSD.

Most mass shootings are committed by cisgender, conservative white men, a fact that moments before his death, Charlie Kirk was debating. At least 77% of mass shooters obtained their guns through legal means. The majority of guns that are used in school shootings come from the family’s home. Yet Charlie Kirk avidly opposed any type of gun control.

Instead of our government representatives enabling any form of common-sense gun laws, our children are forced to have school shooter drills as if they were fire drills. These drills are just the “cost of freedom,” we are told, but the drills themselves have a tremendous impact on the mental health of our students. Studies show in the 90 days after a shooter drill, students, their parents and teachers all have significant increases in depression, stress and anxiety, and even physiological health problems. By the way, there has been no proof that these drills actually do anything to reduce school shootings or deaths.

The same day as Charlie Kirk’s shooting, there was a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado. A student from the school is quoted on the news, “I only moved here a few months ago,” he said. “I didn’t think it would happen so soon.”

Let that sit for a minute.

Our kids are at school, not asking if they will be a victim of gun violence, but when.

Charlie Kirk found this acceptable. I do not.

I do not celebrate anyone who loses their life to gun violence, even Charlie Kirk. However, I will not mourn a man who was a victim of his own agenda and policies. I will not posthumously make him into a better man than he was. I feel no sympathy for him or his supporters. And why should I? He never cared about others’ deaths. He saw them as acceptable and politicized them to bring himself money and power.

Seeing the flag at half staff breaks my heart, not for Charlie Kirk, but for all the people who die at the hands of guns while people like Charlie Kirk shrug and say their deaths are unavoidable.