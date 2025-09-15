Cuesta College Foundation awards historic amount to students

The Cuesta College Foundation celebrated the largest scholarship total in the foundation’s history for the 2025-2026 school year after rewarding $777,640 in scholarships as well as another $400,000 in supplementary student support, totaling over $1.4 million in direct aid to students.

The record-breaking amount of scholarships was celebrated at the foundation’s annual scholarship reception on Friday where donors, students and community members met to discuss the power of philanthropy, featuring speeches from some of the Foundation’s scholarship recipients, at Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo Campus.

The foundation reiterated its mission of making higher education accessible to students from all backgrounds by using scholarship money they have received through individual donors, local businesses and community members. Student success is supported by the foundation not only with scholarships, but also emergency aid and funding for educational programs that help build a stronger and more equitable community through education.