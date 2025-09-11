Riding with the chief

Chief Jesse Herring has been with the Cuesta College Police Department for a little over a year. He started working as a sergeant in July 2024, and the department appointed him interim chief in February 2025.

His background in law enforcement is extensive, having served with several Central Valley organizations, including many years of service with the city of Fresno PD in various roles. He worked as a SWAT team member for ten years in many highly charged situations, where he relied on a “cool head and thorough tactical training for success.”

Herring also worked as a detective, working undercover for fifteen years, mostly pursuing white-collar crime in marijuana dispensaries. Herring is really proud of his achievements, including serving as a helicopter officer pilot and learning to fly two different types of helicopters.

For someone who has accomplished so much in his career as a law officer, it’s surprising to find out that he swore never to become one early in his life. His father and other family members served in law enforcement. He chose to explore other career choices, but a criminal justice class at Fresno City College sparked his interest in policing, and he has been in law enforcement ever since.

Herring regularly patrols the campus on a golf cart, striking up conversations and waving hello to anyone in eye or earshot. Despite his decorated career and title, Herring sees his role as more of a fellow community member who is here to help students in a jam, even if it’s just giving a student a ride to class who’s struggling with a disability or giving directions to a building on campus.

“After retiring from big-city policing, I discovered school policing and a passion for service,” he said. “In this new phase of my career, I have an opportunity to do more than lock up bad guys. I got opportunities as a young person when I made mistakes, so I’m a big believer in first, second, third, fourth and fifth chances.”