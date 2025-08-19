Central Coast artists share ideas in Cuesta art exhibition

The sound of live jazz music, a collection of driftwood sculptures situated outside the entrance and an array of food and beverages greeted guests on Aug. 14 at the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery on the Cuesta College campus in a closing ceremony celebrating the latest art exhibition, “High Tide.”

The High Tide exhibition is a unique event where artists from around the Central Coast were invited to share their work and nominate fellow local artists to contribute to the display. The exhibition features the work of over 60 local artists, each one characterized by different styles and media. Harold J. Miossi Coordinator Tim Stark described High Tide as “a vibrant expression of the Central Coast’s creative ecosystem,” in which the selection of pieces was based on the “trust and mutual recognition” that the creatives of the region have for one another.

The exhibition featured paintings, ceramic sculptures, assemblage pieces, digital media, photographs and other forms of artistic expression. Those who attended the reception were as diverse as the pieces themselves. Several people of multiple backgrounds and demographics came together to admire the exhibition and talk to the artists about their pieces. Many different artists explained their use of color, materials, shapes, textures and compositions in their work. One artist, Juan Manuel Perez Salazar, utilized geometric abstractions to create a painting that explored themes surrounding language, borders and the diversity of ideas within society. Adrienne Allebe, an art professor at Allan Hancock College, described her work as an exploration of iridescent colors by combining colors that were not previously iridescent on their own.

Two of the featured artists engaged in a conversation about how events like High Tide allowed artists to share their ideas without restraint. One of the artists had been nominated to share their work by the other. As they expressed their admiration for each other’s work they spoke of how the freedom of High Tide allowed an artistic collaboration that led to the sharing of different experiences reflected in the artists’ pieces. According to these artists, the free sharing of ideas was able to appeal and draw in people from several walks of life in a way that was not too “niche.” Guillermo, a guest at the event, expressed how “I don’t really understand some of it, but it strikes me.”

“High Tide serves as a portrait of the community itself, emphasizing collective voices rather than a singular vision from any individual,” Stark said.

The exhibition will be available for viewing until August 22. The Miossi Art Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment with free admission to the public.