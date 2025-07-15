Relief beyond the doctor’s office: How SLO residents are turning to alternative care

When Julio Delgado was recovering from a motorcycle accident and chronic sports injuries, he found himself stuck in a cycle of painkillers and long wait times for follow-up care. That’s when he turned to chiropractic therapy — and hasn’t looked back.

“Traditional medicine just gave me painkillers,” Delgado said. “With alternative care, I learned how to manage the pain and fix the root issues without depending on meds.”

Delgado, a 30-year-old patient from San Luis Obispo County, is part of a growing number of locals turning to alternative healthcare methods like chiropractic and acupuncture for pain relief, anxiety, and chronic stress. As wait times at traditional clinics stretch longer and access to non-emergency care remains limited, natural treatment providers are seeing a steady rise in demand.

One of those providers is Dr. Darian Saber, owner of Saber Chiropractic in Pismo Beach. A former Cal Poly kinesiology major, Saber combines traditional chiropractic with physiotherapy, massage, and techniques like cupping and the Y-strap adjustment. This traction-based spinal stretch has gained popularity on social media.

“I treat everything from car accident injuries to pregnancy pain and sports-related strain,” Saber said. “Most patients come in because they can’t wait six months to see a primary doctor. We step in where the system falls short.”

Saber emphasizes that his approach is not a replacement for conventional care, but a practical bridge for those stuck in limbo. “We can order X-rays, review MRIs and refer patients out when needed,” he said. “But many issues can be treated without pills or surgery.”

Acupuncturist Mark Wilson echoes the trend across town at the Center for Classical Chinese Medicine in Los Osos. With over 35 years of experience — five of those in SLO — he’s treated everything from long COVID symptoms to digestive issues, pain treatment, headaches and anxiety in both adults and local college students.

“Most people come in thinking it’s going to be painful — and then they find out it’s not. It’s actually calming,” Wilson said. “But they don’t know that it helps reduce inflammation, improves circulation and even stimulates stem cell production.”

Wilson has recently seen an uptick in patients dealing with post-COVID stress and chronic headaches. “Many people feel let down by mainstream medicine when they don’t get answers,” he added.

Delgado agrees. “This isn’t just a temporary fix — it’s a long-term solution,” he said. “It teaches you how to care for your body, not just numb the pain.”