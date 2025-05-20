The Cuesta College men’s and women’s track and field teams had quite the run at the 3C2A state finals at the College of San Mateo held on May 16-17.

The men’s team finished 12th of 35 teams with a score of 19 points total. For the men’s team, freshman Weston Greenelsh led the Cougars in the 1500-meter and 5000-meter runs. He ran a 4:01.36 in the 1500 meter and 15:27.05 in the 5000 meter. Freshman jumper William Dawes scored eighth place in the long jump with a leap of 44’ 8.25”. The two combined for 19 points to bring the Cougars to 12th place overall. With the season ending, men’s track and field placed second in Western State Conference play.

The women’s team came in 22nd of 37 teams with a score of 10.5 points total. Freshman thrower Keira Taylor led the way for the Cougars, taking fourth in discus, throwing 141 feet and earning all-state honors. Throwers Harper Clark and Kristy Huynh represented the cougars for javelin. Clark snagged ninth in javelin with a toss of 108 feet and Huynh took 10th with a toss of 103 feet. High jumper Mia Martin took 7th with a jump of 4’11”. Freshman Gwyndolyn Katics took fifth in the 400-meter with a 57.11. Women’s track and field came out on top in the conference this season.

“I have really enjoyed this season. It’s a great group of student athletes. They’re really great people and really easy to work with and we’ve had a great season on top of that,” Head Coach Robert Neely said.

Neely plans to return next season for his fourth year at Cuesta College and 13th year overall coaching. “It’s a passion of mine,” he said. “I really enjoy doing it.”