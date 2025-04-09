A new instructional building at the Cuesta College North County Campus is now under construction. This endeavor is going to open new opportunities for trade and workforce educational programs. On Feb. 5, a ceremony was held to acknowledge the start of construction.

Students can look forward to having programs catered to flexible labs and classrooms for hands-on learning. Trades programs will receive covered workspaces for auto, engine courses and agriculture. The covered workspaces will provide enough room to utilize larger vehicle equipment and ventilation. The Agriculture Department will receive access to its own lab. The Kinesiology Department will acquire a specialized classroom allowing for extra space for physical activities with a full locker room equipped with showers. More traditional classrooms will be built for lecture-based discussions.

“With each new permanent structure, our students gain a greater sense of belonging and permanency,” Dean of Student Success & Support Programs Mia Ruiz said in a press release. “All students, whether degree-seeking or life-long learners, will be able to enjoy these beautiful and functional spaces.”

The instructional building and enhancements are expected to be completed in Spring 2026.

This is the final addition from Measure L. Measure L is a $275 million general obligation bond that allows for new additions and repairs to Cuesta College campus. In 2014, San Luis Obispo voters approved the funding of Measure L.