The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
37° San Luis Obispo
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
The Student News Site of Cuesta College

The Cuestonian
Categories:

Cuesta CPAC welcomes new spring exhibition

McKenna Zolty, Arts + Entertainment EditorFebruary 7, 2025
McKenna Zolty
Opening night of a new exhibition “Before These Witnesses” gallery, attendees were engrossed in the art. Shown is an unltiled piece of a family in a wedding along with orange vines, flowers and various textiles.

“Before These Witnesses,” an exhibition created by Daisy Patton, is currently being displayed at The Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery at Cuesta College. 

The nine-piece collection explores various complicated ideals of marriage, weddings and love through a lens of sculptural elements, giving these paintings back their life.  

On January 30, The Gallery welcomed the exhibition’s opening night. The ceremony was lively with a Cuesta student jazz band playing in the courtyard with students and others admiring the expansive multimedia pieces throughout the night. Harold J. Miossi gallery coordinator, Tim Stark welcomed the audience and proudly introduced “a ferocious maker” as his friend Daisy Patton. Patton joined the community over Zoom and discussed the collection about her political and personal experience related to complex familial relationships, challenging traditional narratives and her creative process on dynamic decisions with collective memories to continue on or to leave behind.

The collection explores the use of sculptural elements, including embroidery and faux flowers. Each of these has its own significance detailing the artist’s underlying themes. “828 flowers without consideration of the swing, along with 1,750 French knots,” were used in the collection.The Daisy Patton, Before These Witnesses, exhibition statement states, the embroidery symbolizes “weaving together history and personal narrative threads.” Along with hundreds of faux flowers symbolize, “the beauty and transience of love and serving as a reminder of the diverse relationship beyond conventional structures.”

Story continues below advertisement
Entering the “Before These Witnesses” exhibit, guests are greeted with an untitled piece featuring a wedding couple, attached on an antique sofa with fabric flowers and chain. (McKenna Zolty)

“Family photographs [are used] as a sacred relic that has been abandoned in some way,” Patton said. “Painting over them is instead an act of love.” The photos themselves are second-hand sourced, allowing the reclaiming of new kinship.The art is hung lower to the ground to achieve an idea that the individuals in the images can walk out as if they are brought back to life. The art itself is “not quite alive, not quite dead,” as described by Patton. “This art can carry forward these people into the present moment.”

 

This immersive exhibit will be available until March 14. Click to view Daisy Patton’s artist talk from January 30. The Harold J. Misossi Art Gallery room 7170 is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. Admission is free. 

 

To find more information, Daisy Patton’s website, Daisy Patton’s Linktree and Daisy Patton’s Instagram 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Actors cheering during a full run-through rehearsal of a “A Midsemester Night’s Mashup” on Sept. 27.. Photo by Lindsey McKee
Cuesta’s ‘A Midsemester Night’s Mashup’ takes the stage
Artist DADA posing in front of his mural “Danzante” in the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery. Photo courtesy of Alejandro Zacarias
Cuesta is redefining borders with new art exhibition
Sunset Drive-In roadside sign. Photo by Joey Batista
75 years of Sunset Drive-In
Shabang festival returns for 10th anniversary
Shabang festival returns for 10th anniversary
Cuesta Jazz Ensemble rehearsal. Photo by Joey Batista
Unveiling Cuesta's jazz music scene
Freemont marquee. Highsmith, Carol M.
SLO's expanding entertainment industry